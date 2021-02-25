Eurozone February final consumer confidence -14.8 vs -14.8 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 25 February 2021
- Economic confidence 93.4 vs 92.1 expected
- Prior 91.5
- Industrial confidence -3.3 vs -5.0 expected
- Prior -5.9; revised to -6.1
- Services confidence -17.1 vs -17.4 expected
- Prior -17.8; revised to -17.7
Euro area economic confidence improves slightly in February as there is some degree of optimism flowing about the outlook ahead of the summer. However, present conditions continue to be affected by tighter restrictions, so there's that.