Eurozone February final consumer confidence -14.8 vs -14.8 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 25 February 2021





Economic confidence 93.4 vs 92.1 expected

Prior 91.5

Industrial confidence -3.3 vs -5.0 expected

Prior -5.9; revised to -6.1

Services confidence -17.1 vs -17.4 expected

Prior -17.8; revised to -17.7

Euro area economic confidence improves slightly in February as there is some degree of optimism flowing about the outlook ahead of the summer. However, present conditions continue to be affected by tighter restrictions, so there's that.



