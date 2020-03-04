Eurozone February final services PMI 52.6 vs 52.8 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 4 March 2020





Composite PMI 51.6 vs 51.6 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . There is little change relative to initial estimates so there isn't much to really gather from the release today.





However, there are early signs as noted by the German reading that the coronavirus outbreak is starting to see some impact on the euro area economy.





The March readings will give us a clearer indication of the situation. Look out for that in three week's time on 24 March.



