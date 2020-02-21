Eurozone February flash manufacturing PMI 49.1 vs 47.4 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 21 February 2020





Prior 47.9

Services PMI 52.8 vs 52.3 expected

Prior 52.5

Composite PMI 51.6 vs 51.0 expected

Prior 51.3

Beats all around but I would argue that one can only take heart in the fact that domestic demand continues to stay robust as evident by the services sector improvement. The jump in manufacturing is a bit more obscure as pointed out here





Yup, it is very much the same case for the euro area as the manufacturing jump owes much to the marked lengthening in supplier delivery times due to supply chain issues (this index is inverted when calculating the headline).





Meanwhile, new orders fell for a seventh consecutive month - albeit at a slower pace - but again, the headline flatters to deceive (at least for the manufacturing print).



