Eurozone February industrial production -1.0% vs -1.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 April 2021

  • Prior +0.8%
  • Industrial production WDA -1.6% vs -1.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.1%
Euro area industrial output declined more or less within expectations in February, wiping out the gains in January as the drop is seen across all categories. The steepest decline stemmed from a 1.9% fall in capital goods (which saw a sharp increase in January), with energy down 1.2% and durable consumer goods down 1.1% on the month.

