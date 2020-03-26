Eurozone February M3 money supply +5.5% vs +5.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by the ECB - 26 March 2020


ForexLive
Money supply growth expanded last month but this all relates to the period before all the stimulus action was seen in the region over the past few weeks to deal with the virus fallout, so the release here is rather moot in my view.

