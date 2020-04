Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 April 2020

Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.2%

PPI -1.3% vs -0.8% y/y expected

Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.7%

Producer prices slump by more-than-expected but this is very much a lagging indicator of price pressures and also pertains to pre-virus economic conditions, so it matters little.