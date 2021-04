Latest data released by Eurostat - 8 April 2021





Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.7%

PPI +1.5% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.4%

The positive readings here reaffirm a continued rebound in producer prices and the pace is seen picking up to start the new year, reflecting stronger price pressures in general across the region - as already observed in the consumer inflation readings previously.