Eurozone February preliminary CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 March 2021


  • Prior +0.9%
  • Core CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.4%
The figures match estimates, so no real surprises going on here. Headline inflation holds steady after the bump in January, helped by the German VAT changes and base effects. Core inflation ticked a little lower and overall inflation pressures should be more volatile in the coming months with more impact from base effects and energy prices set to kick in.
