Eurozone February preliminary CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 March 2021





Prior +0.9%

Core CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.4%





The figures match estimates, so no real surprises going on here. Headline inflation holds steady after the bump in January, helped by the German VAT changes and base effects. Core inflation ticked a little lower and overall inflation pressures should be more volatile in the coming months with more impact from base effects and energy prices set to kick in.