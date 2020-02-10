Eurozone February Sentix investor confidence 5.2 vs 5.9 expected
Latest data released by Sentix - 10 February 2020
- Prior 7.6
Investor confidence eases a little after hitting its highest level since November 2018 back in January, as coronavirus fears are tempering with sentiment over the past few weeks.
That said, Sentix notes that investors are still relatively relaxed over the virus outbreak with global confidence being largely hit by worries surrounding the Chinese economy.
The full report can be found here.