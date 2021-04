Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 April 2021

Prior €24.2 billion; revised to €28.7 billion





The trade surplus narrowed considerably with exports seen down 2.5% on the month while imports grew by 3.4% on the month in February. The setback to exports sees it drop to levels seen in October but at least imports are slowly moving back towards pre-virus levels, though still some way off for the time being.