Eurozone February trade balance €25.8 billion vs €20.0 billion expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 April 2020
- Prior €17.3 billion; revised to €18.2 billion
- Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €23.0 billion
- Prior €1.3 billion
Exports improved by 1.8% on the month while imports fell by 2.3% on the month, resulting in the larger trade surplus seen in February. That said, this all largely captures the pre-virus impact in the region so there isn't much to really gather from the release here.