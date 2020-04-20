Eurozone February trade balance €25.8 billion vs €20.0 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 April 2020

  • Prior €17.3 billion; revised to €18.2 billion
  • Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €23.0 billion
  • Prior €1.3 billion
Exports improved by 1.8% on the month while imports fell by 2.3% on the month, resulting in the larger trade surplus seen in February. That said, this all largely captures the pre-virus impact in the region so there isn't much to really gather from the release here.

