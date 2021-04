Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 April 2021





Prior 8.1%; revised to 8.3%





The euro area jobless rate keeps steady at 8.3% following the upwards revision to the January figure. After the initial spike higher from Q2 to Q3 last year, the unemployment rate has been keeping steadier in general; though furlough schemes are messing with things. As such, it is tough to extrapolate much meaning from the report above.