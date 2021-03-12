Eurozone finance ministers to pledge continued fiscal support on Monday - report

Reuters report, citing a document

Italy is in another lockdown and case are rising in much of the continent as the vaccine rollout lags. Even without all that, those economies would need more fiscal support.





Europe is starting to fall way behind the US and it's not a good look. Here was a line from the ECB sources story earlier today.





"Biden just came in, the bill has already passed, and the check's going to be in the mail next week," one source said. "Look at us in the meantime. We've been talking for a year and still nothing will be paid out until maybe October."





