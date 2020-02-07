Eurozone finance ministers to recommend looser fiscal policy if downside risks materialize
Reuters reports
Citing sources, Reuters reports that the eurogroup finance ministers have agreed to boost fiscal spending "if downside risks were to materialize."
The statement is a draft ahead of a meeting on Feb 17 and says they would adopt a "more supportive stance" if needed.
The text stresses that higher spending would need to be compliant with EU rules but it would be a departure from prior texts that recommended a "broadly neutral" stance.
That's euro-positive and it has given a small lift to EUR/USD.