Eurozone finance ministers to recommend looser fiscal policy if downside risks materialize

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Reuters reports

Citing sources, Reuters reports that the eurogroup finance ministers have agreed to boost fiscal spending "if downside risks were to materialize."

The statement is a draft ahead of a meeting on Feb 17 and says they would adopt a "more supportive stance" if needed.

The text stresses that higher spending would need to be compliant with EU rules but it would be a departure from prior texts that recommended a "broadly neutral" stance.

That's euro-positive and it has given a small lift to EUR/USD.

