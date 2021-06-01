Eurozone inflation data is due today, 1 June 2021 at 0900 GMT - previews

CPI data for the eurozone as a whole is due Tuesday

Headline CPI is expected at 0.2% m/m (prior 0.6%) and 1.9% y/y (prior 1.6%)

The core reading is expected at 0.9% y/y (prior 0.7%)

Brief thoughts from Scoita, analysts there looking for:

A milder pace of increase in headline prices is expected (~0.2% m/m)

while core inflation may have bottomed and begin a mild rise back toward 1% y/y

Westpac, too, say the underlying pace muted.







ING:

a key figure for next week because it's the last major data point ahead of the closely watched European Central Bank meeting on 10 June.

Expect it to rise further on base effects but also look for the reopening impact on services inflation and input shortages working their way through to goods inflation figures.

Selling price expectations among manufacturing businesses are at an all-time high, meaning that some passthrough can be expected over the coming months.



