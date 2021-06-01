Eurozone inflation data is due today, 1 June 2021 at 0900 GMT - previews
CPI data for the eurozone as a whole is due Tuesday
- Headline CPI is expected at 0.2% m/m (prior 0.6%) and 1.9% y/y (prior 1.6%)
- The core reading is expected at 0.9% y/y (prior 0.7%)
Brief thoughts from Scoita, analysts there looking for:
- A milder pace of increase in headline prices is expected (~0.2% m/m)
- while core inflation may have bottomed and begin a mild rise back toward 1% y/y
Westpac, too, say the underlying pace muted.
ING:
- a key figure for next week because it's the last major data point ahead of the closely watched European Central Bank meeting on 10 June.
- Expect it to rise further on base effects but also look for the reopening impact on services inflation and input shortages working their way through to goods inflation figures.
- Selling price expectations among manufacturing businesses are at an all-time high, meaning that some passthrough can be expected over the coming months.