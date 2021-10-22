Eurozone inflation expectations hit 2% for the first time since 2014

The key market gauge of long-term euro area inflation expectations hit 2% for the first time since 2014

This just continues to reaffirm that team transitory is slowly losing the battle as the above sentiment will feed into rate expectations as well.





The latest PMI data today only serves to bolster the outlook of surging price pressures going into next year and this will heap further pressure on the ECB to step down from their high horse and acknowledge the risks associated.





While they may not be in a position to raise rates, policymakers may feel obliged to take some form of action - even if not being able to address the root of the problem - otherwise the economic recovery could be threatened if the inflation trend continues.



