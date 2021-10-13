Eurozone inflation expectations not letting up, push to highest in seven years

The key market gauge of long-term euro area inflation expectations move up to a high of 1.869% today, its highest since 2014











If anything else, expect yields to remain underpinned as long as inflation expectations are keeping elevated.

This just exemplifies the tone in the market right now when it comes to the inflation debate and with supply chain disruptions set to persist for much longer, the higher cost pressures will just keep feeding into the sentiment above.