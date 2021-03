Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 March 2021

Prior -3.7%; revised to -1.5%

Construction output -1.9% y/y

Prior -2.3%; revised to 0.0%





Eurozone construction output improved to start the year, owing to a rebound in both building and civil engineering activity. In any case, this is a relatively minor data point as the market is more focused on the euro area outlook at this point in time.