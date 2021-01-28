Eurozone January final consumer confidence -15.5 vs -15.5 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 January 2021
Economic confidence beat estimates but eases slightly from the higher revision towards the end of last year. Tighter virus restrictions being prolonged are still tempering with optimism in Q1 in general but the outlook for the rest of the year remains somewhat intact.
- Economic confidence 91.5 vs 89.6 expected
- Prior 90.4; revised to 92.4
- Industrial confidence -5.9 vs -7.0 expected
- Prior -7.2; revised to -6.8
- Services confidence -17.8 vs -18.5 expected
- Prior -17.4; revised to -17.1