Eurozone January final consumer confidence -15.5 vs -15.5 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 January 2021





Economic confidence 91.5 vs 89.6 expected

Prior 90.4; revised to 92.4

Industrial confidence -5.9 vs -7.0 expected

Prior -7.2; revised to -6.8

Services confidence -17.8 vs -18.5 expected

Prior -17.4; revised to -17.1





Economic confidence beat estimates but eases slightly from the higher revision towards the end of last year. Tighter virus restrictions being prolonged are still tempering with optimism in Q1 in general but the outlook for the rest of the year remains somewhat intact.