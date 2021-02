Latest data released by Eurostat - 23 February 2021





CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . No change to initial estimates as this reaffirms a bounce in inflation figures to start the year.





That said, it needs to be put into context as the German VAT changes and CO2 tax introduction has played a key role in inflating the numbers to start the new year.