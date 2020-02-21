Eurozone January final core CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 21 February 2020


  • CPI +1.4% vs +1.4% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to initial estimates as this confirms a slight pickup in annual inflation, but the core reading.. Meh, that's just disappointing.

