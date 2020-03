Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 March 2020





Prior -2.1%; revised to -1.8%

Industrial production WDA -1.9% vs -2.9% y/y expected

Prior -4.1%; revised to -3.6%

The readings are better-than-expected with positive revisions to boot, however they are all related to pre-virus economic conditions and that is no longer the focus of the market.