Eurozone January M3 money supply +5.2% vs +5.3% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 27 February 2020


  • Prior +5.0%; revised to +4.9%
Credit conditions expand a little but money supply growth isn't really much changed relative to prior levels and is still quite elevated when compared to the last few years.

