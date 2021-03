Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 March 2021





Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.9%

PPI 0.0% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior -1.1%







This is a proxy and lagging indicator of price pressures, so it isn't of much importance.

Producer prices continue to tick higher to start the new year but the overall reading is also somewhat distorted by changes to German VAT and other base effects, as seen with the consumer inflation readings.