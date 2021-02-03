Eurozone January preliminary CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 February 2021


  • Prior -0.3%
  • Core CPI +1.4% vs +0.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
The core reading jumps to its highest level in five years as the figures here beat estimates quite handily, surprising to the upside. That said, things must be put into context.

As mentioned here, this shouldn't change a thing in terms of the ECB outlook as the jump in inflation owes to a host of special circumstances to start the year. In any case, expect more volatility in the numbers to follow in the coming months as well.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose