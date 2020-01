Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 January 2020





Prior +1.3%

Core CPI +1.1% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

You can pretty much ignore the headline reading, the core reading is what matters and despite it shows a drop once again to start the year. This will add to the headache for policymakers at the ECB as inflation is still far away from their target at the moment.