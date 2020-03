Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 March 2020





Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.1%

Retail sales +1.7% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.7%

Retail sales in the euro area rebound to start the year but as mentioned with the Germany report, the data is very much pre-virus so isn't one that matters all too much since the market is now only focused on post-virus economic conditions.