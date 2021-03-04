Eurozone January retail sales -5.9% vs -1.4% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 March 2021
Eurozone retail sales fell sharper than expected as virus restrictions and muted winter sales led to depressed consumption activity in general to start the year.
- Prior +2.0%; revised to +1.8%
- Retail sales -6.4% vs -1.2% y/y expected
- Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.9%
Looking at the details, sales for food, drinks and tobacco rose by 1.1% on the month but non-food products (ex fuel) fell sharply by 12.0% on the month in January.