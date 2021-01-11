Eurozone January Sentix investor confidence 1.3 vs 1.9 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 11 January 2021









"Now that more vaccines have been approved, investors apparently expect a quick implementation of the vaccine strategy and thus a definitive end to the economic and personal freedom restrictions".



Investor morale in the euro area continues to ride high to start the new year, bolstered by vaccine optimism for the most part. This is the first time that the headline reading has returned to positive territory since February last year. Sentix notes that: