Eurozone January Sentix investor confidence 7.6 vs 2.6 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 6 January 2020





Investor sentiment continues to rebound strongly amid the US-China trade deal and some Brexit worries dissipating, with the headline reading being the highest since November 2018.





That said, it remains to be seen if all of this will translate into hard economic data and any significant improvement in the region's economic landscape - at least in the long-run.





There are certainly some green shoots observed as of late but it is still too early to say that the manufacturing slowdown has reached its nadir given the data we have seen so far.



