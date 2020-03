Latest data released by Eurostat - 18 March 2020





Prior €22.2 billion; revised to €21.5 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €1.3 billion

Prior €23.1 billion

The trade surplus narrows as exports rose by 0.1% on the month while imports rose by 2.4% on the month to start the year. This all relates to pre-virus economic conditions so they don't really matter all too much currently.