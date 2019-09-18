Eurozone July construction output -0.7% vs 0.0% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 18 September 2019





Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.6%

Construction output +1.1% y/y

Prior +1.0%; revised to +1.6%

The positive revisions sort of take away some of the negative impact from the headline monthly figure but nonetheless, it still underscores some weakness and sluggishness in construction activity in the region too start Q3.





A minor data point but feeds into the overall softness of economic activity in the euro area as we navigate through the second-half of the year.



