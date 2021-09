Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 September 2021





Prior -1.7%; revised to -0.6%

Construction output +3.3% y/y

Prior +2.8%; revised to +4.1%

A mild increase in construction output in July, helped mostly by building construction, but there were some positive revisions to June to take note of. In any case, this is a bit of a lagging indicator of activity so there isn't much to gather from this report.