Eurozone July current account balance €21.6 billion vs €21.8 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 17 September 2021

Slight delay in the release by the source. Surpluses were recorded for goods (€26 billion), services (€6 billion) and primary income (€3 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€14 billion).



