Eurozone July final consumer confidence -4.4 vs -4.4 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 July 2021





Economic confidence 119.0 vs 118.5 expected

Prior 117.9

Services confidence 19.3 vs 19.9 expected

Prior 17.9

Industrial confidence 14.6 vs 13.0 expected

Prior 12.7







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Industrial confidence also increased for an eighth consecutive month, recording its own all-time high, while services confidence is seen picking up for a sixth straight month as it touches its highest level since August 2007.

Euro area economic confidence reaches an all-time high as the upbeat mood is helped by the summer optimism. That said, the increase is a shallow one which could suggest that the indicator is nearing its peak for the time being.