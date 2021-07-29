Eurozone July final consumer confidence -4.4 vs -4.4 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 July 2021
Euro area economic confidence reaches an all-time high as the upbeat mood is helped by the summer optimism. That said, the increase is a shallow one which could suggest that the indicator is nearing its peak for the time being.
- Economic confidence 119.0 vs 118.5 expected
- Prior 117.9
- Services confidence 19.3 vs 19.9 expected
- Prior 17.9
- Industrial confidence 14.6 vs 13.0 expected
- Prior 12.7
Industrial confidence also increased for an eighth consecutive month, recording its own all-time high, while services confidence is seen picking up for a sixth straight month as it touches its highest level since August 2007.