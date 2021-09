Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 September 2021





Prior -0.3%

Industrial production WDA +7.7% y/y

Prior +9.7%





A decent bounce in industrial output in July, with a rise observed in production of non-durable consumer goods (+3.5%), capital goods (+2.7%), durable consumer goods (+0.6%), and intermediate goods (+0.4%); offset by a drop in energy (-0.6%).