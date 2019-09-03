Eurozone July PPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 September 2019





Prior -0.6%

PPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.7%

Although the figures here are in-line with expectations, the trend in the annual growth of producer prices is a bit concerning though. We're now approaching flat levels of growth with the reading falling to its weakest level since November 2016.





This is telling of how inflation pressures might develop as the producer prices will eventually feed into consumer price inflation (CPI). And the downwards trend here isn't exactly suggestive of a stronger inflation outlook.



