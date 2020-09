Eurozone July PPI +0.6% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 September 2020





Prior +0.7%

PPI -3.3% vs -3.3% y/y expected

Prior -3.7%







The downside risks posed by weaker inflation in the next few months could potentially turn into a major headwind for the euro and will be a key spot to watch.

Producer prices improved slightly in the month of July, but this is very much a lagging indicator as we already saw the kind of deflationary pressures on inflation in the euro area for the month of August yesterday here