Eurozone July PPI +0.6% vs +0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 September 2020
Producer prices improved slightly in the month of July, but this is very much a lagging indicator as we already saw the kind of deflationary pressures on inflation in the euro area for the month of August yesterday here.
- Prior +0.7%
- PPI -3.3% vs -3.3% y/y expected
- Prior -3.7%
The downside risks posed by weaker inflation in the next few months could potentially turn into a major headwind for the euro and will be a key spot to watch.