Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 September 2021





Prior +1.4%

PPI +12.1% vs +11.0% y/y expected

Prior +10.2%





Another month, another surge higher in producer prices and that continues to reaffirm stronger trends in inflation developments. If anything else, expect more of the same to continue through to the year-end. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.