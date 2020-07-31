Eurozone July preliminary CPI +0.4% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 July 2020





Prior +0.3%

Core CPI +1.2% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +0.8%





Euro area inflation unexpectedly comes in at a beat and that is welcome news for policymakers for the time being. The bigger question of whether or not price pressures can improve amid the fallout from the virus crisis still remains but at least there is some positive takeaway in terms of data from Europe today after the doom and gloom Q2 GDP reports.