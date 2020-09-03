Eurozone July retail sales -1.3% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 September 2020


  • Prior +5.7%; revised to +5.3%
  • Retail sales +0.4% vs +1.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.3%
Despite the further easing of virus restrictions, retail sales activity surprisingly slumped in July and that may add further concerns - alongside waning PMI data in August - on the strength of the economic recovery in the region in Q3.

Looking at the details, clothing and shoes sales led the drop with a double-digit decline while food sales were flat on the month. Non-food sales fell by 2.9% in July.
