Eurozone June trade balance €17.1 billion vs €14.5 billion expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 August 2020
- Prior €8.0 billion; revised to €8.6 billion
- Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €21.1 billion
- Prior €9.4 billion
Exports grew by 11.1% m/m while imports grew by 5.7% m/m, resulting in the larger-than-expected trade surplus at the end of Q2. That said, they remain well below pre-virus levels so the focus will be on whether or not the recovery can keep up in the coming months.
*figures in billions of euros