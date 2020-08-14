Eurozone June trade balance €17.1 billion vs €14.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 August 2020

  • Prior €8.0 billion; revised to €8.6 billion
  • Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €21.1 billion
  • Prior €9.4 billion
Exports grew by 11.1% m/m while imports grew by 5.7% m/m, resulting in the larger-than-expected trade surplus at the end of Q2. That said, they remain well below pre-virus levels so the focus will be on whether or not the recovery can keep up in the coming months.

*figures in billions of euros

