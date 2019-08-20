Eurozone June construction output 0.0% vs -0.3% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 August 2019





Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.5%

Construction output +1.0% y/y

Prior +2.0%; revised to +1.7%

Construction activity remains subdued amid weaker factory conditions and the trend in the annual reading certainly isn't encouraging whatsoever. The bright side is that this pertains to Q2 data but I would expect similar sentiment to carry forward towards the end of the year.





EUR/USD holds steady still at 1.1079, trapped in a 18 pips range. The key risk event for the euro is on Thursday via the August preliminary PMI readings.



