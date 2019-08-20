Eurozone June construction output 0.0% vs -0.3% m/m prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 August 2019


  • Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.5%
  • Construction output +1.0% y/y
  • Prior +2.0%; revised to +1.7%
Construction activity remains subdued amid weaker factory conditions and the trend in the annual reading certainly isn't encouraging whatsoever. The bright side is that this pertains to Q2 data but I would expect similar sentiment to carry forward towards the end of the year.

EUR/USD holds steady still at 1.1079, trapped in a 18 pips range. The key risk event for the euro is on Thursday via the August preliminary PMI readings.

