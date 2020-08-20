Eurozone June construction output +4.0% vs +27.9% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 20 August 2020


  • Prior +27.9%; revised to +29.4%
  • Construction output -5.9% y/y
  • Prior -11.9%; revised to -10.5%
Euro area construction activity rebounds further at the end of Q2 after bottoming out in April, but relative to a year ago the conditions are still relatively subdued. The continued bounce back is encouraging but it remains to be seen how sustainable is the pace of this recovery as we look towards the latter stages of Q3 and in Q4 later this year.
