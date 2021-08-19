Eurozone June current account balance €21.8 billion vs €11.7 billion prior
Latest data released by the ECB - 19 August 2021
- Prior €11.7 billion; revised to €13.9 billion
Surpluses were recorded for goods (€22 billion), services (€11 billion) and primary income (€3 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€14 billion).
The flows in/out of the euro area economy seem to be stabilising a little as the recovery peaks/plateaus, still gradually getting back to pre-pandemic levels.