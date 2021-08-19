Eurozone June current account balance €21.8 billion vs €11.7 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 19 August 2021


  • Prior €11.7 billion; revised to €13.9 billion
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Surpluses were recorded for goods (€22 billion), services (€11 billion) and primary income (€3 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€14 billion).

The flows in/out of the euro area economy seem to be stabilising a little as the recovery peaks/plateaus, still gradually getting back to pre-pandemic levels.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose