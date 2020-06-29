Eurozone June final consumer confidence -14.7 vs -14.7 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 June 2020


  • Economic confidence 75.7 vs 80.0 expected
  • Prior 67.5
  • Industrial confidence -21.7 vs -19.7 expected
  • Prior -27.5
  • Services confidence -35.6 vs -25.4 expected
  • Prior -43.6
The readings highlight a rebound in confidence levels but nowhere near as optimistic as anticipated, with the levels staying highly subdued overall. This just reaffirms that any path to recovery remains slow and protracted, despite virus fears in the region easing.

