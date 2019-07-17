Eurozone June final core CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 July 2019


  • Final CPI +1.3% vs +1.2% y/y prelim
  • CPI +0.2% vs +0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%
ForexLive
Preliminary figures can be found here. Headline annual inflation is adjusted a little higher but the key reading - core - is seen similar to initial estimates. This just reaffirms that inflationary pressures aren't falling off too fast just yet in the euro area but it isn't exactly firming as the ECB would want it to either.

