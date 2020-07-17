Eurozone June final CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 July 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms that inflation pressures in the euro area are largely flagging, with the core reading having eased to its lowest level in over a year in the month of June.
- Core CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim
The euro is keeping more perky for now as negotiations on the recovery fund begin, with EUR/USD seen higher at 1.1417 currrently.