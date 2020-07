Eurozone June final CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 July 2020





Core CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim







The euro is keeping more perky for now as negotiations on the recovery fund begin, with EUR/USD seen higher at 1.1417 currrently.

The preliminary release can be found here . No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms that inflation pressures in the euro area are largely flagging, with the core reading having eased to its lowest level in over a year in the month of June.