Eurozone June final CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 July 2020


  • Core CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms that inflation pressures in the euro area are largely flagging, with the core reading having eased to its lowest level in over a year in the month of June.

The euro is keeping more perky for now as negotiations on the recovery fund begin, with EUR/USD seen higher at 1.1417 currrently.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose