Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 August 2021





Prior -1.0%; revised to -1.1%

Industrial production WDA +9.7% vs +10.4% y/y expected

Prior +20.5%





Euro area factory output falls as supply bottlenecks continue to stifle activity, particularly in Germany. The decline in production owes much to a drop in Germany on the month (-1.0%), partly offset by increases in France (+0.4%) and Italy (+1.0%).