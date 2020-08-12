Eurozone June industrial production +9.1% vs +10.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 August 2020


  • Prior +12.4%; revised to +12.3%
  • Industrial production WDA -12.3% vs -11.6% y/y expected
  • Prior -20.9%; revised to -20.4%
Similar to May, the rebound in euro area factory output was less-than-expected but still shows signs of improvement since bottoming out in April. That said, the recovery remains rather tepid with overall conditions still way off relative to that of a year ago.

Nonetheless, this pertains to Q2 data and it is pretty much a quarter that is written off at this point. The data over the next few months will offer a better indication of the recovery process and how sustainable that will be towards the end of the year.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose